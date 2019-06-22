KCK residents file federal lawsuit over flooding in 2017

Residents of a Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood have filed a federal lawsuit over flooding during the summer of 2017 that accuses businesses and local officials of negligence.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month by five residents in the U.S. District Court for Kansas accuses the companies of leaving debris in a drainage creek west of the Argentine neighborhood. It also names the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, as a defendant.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit claims the debris clogged the creek, resulted in significant flooding and property damage and wasn't cleared away until residents complained.

The Unified Government declined to comment. One of the companies being sued is the BNSF Railway and it said it was not responsible for the flooding.