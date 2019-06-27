California regulators mull penalties over huge 2015 gas leak

California regulators have opened an investigation to consider penalties against Southern California Gas Company for a massive 2015 natural gas leak blamed for sickening thousands of nearby residents.

The Public Utilities Commission made the decision Thursday after a May report concluded that safety failures played a role in the blowout at the Aliso Canyon gas well in Los Angeles.

The October 2015 blowout last nearly four months, led to the largest-known release of methane in U.S. history and forced many nearby residents from their homes.

The PUC on Thursday also opened an investigation against the utility and its parent, Sempra Energy, to determine whether their corporate culture and operations made safety a priority.

SoCal gas says safety is a priority and the utility welcomes the PUC's recommendations.