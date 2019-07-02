Utility plans rate hike amid criticisms about billing

A Maine utility is looking for approval to increase electricity distribution rates by more than 10 percent for residential customers.

Central Maine Power is asking the Maine Public Utilities Commission to sign off on the increase, which would result in a monthly increase of $3 for the average residential customer. The Portland Press Herald reports the utility is planning three hearings about the proposed increase, with the first taking place in Portland on July 16.

The planned rate hike is happening shortly after a decision from the public utilities commission to greenlight more tests into Central Maine Power's billing system.

CMP president and chief executive officer Doug Herling says the utility "recognizes that these rate proposals come at a time when the company has come under scrutiny" about billing.