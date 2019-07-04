UMaine looking for harvesters to help with shellfish survey

The University of Maine is looking for volunteers to help conduct a shellfish survey that will help inform the way the valuable critters are managed.

UMaine's Darling Marine Center wants current and previous shellfish license holders to help with the July survey on the tidal flats of Damariscotta and Newcastle. The goal of the survey is to gather data about soft-shell clams and other shellfish that are harvested on the flats.

Soft-shell clams are among the most popular seafood items in Maine, but the state's harvest of the shellfish has dipped significantly in recent decades. UMaine says better data about the shellfish will lead to more effective management.

Researcher Kara Pellowe is leading the survey team. The work will take place from July 5-12, 18-19 and 23-26.