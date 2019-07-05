Business
BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Wed.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.9279 0.9279
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.71 0.72
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.65 14.65
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.4400 2.4400
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.0985 1.0985
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4162 1.4162
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2500 2500
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5550 5550
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 67.77 67.77
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 157.75 157.75
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.46 93.00
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 4.78¾ 4.76
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.56 8.54¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 301.70 301.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.35 5.34
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.18¼ 6.30
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.90¼ 2.98
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. 26¾ .26¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. 27¼ 27¼
Aluminum per lb LME 0.8035 0.7962
Antimony in warehouse per ton 6175 6400
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6761 2.6806
Gold Handy & Harman 1388.65 1413.50
Silver Handy & Harman 15.007 15.325
Lead per metric ton LME 1875.50 1877.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 25,905 25,861
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 825.00 833.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 805.20 827.20
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1067 1.1299
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 60.53 60.84
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 61.05 61.05
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.405 2.292
b2bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
Comments