Quarry owner agrees not to sell material for 2 more years

The owner of the Connecticut quarry linked to the crumbling foundations problem has agreed to not sell any material for residential concrete foundations for another two years.

Becker Construction Co. in Willington has signed off on a voluntary agreement with the state Attorney General and the Department of Consumer Protection commissioner, agreeing not to sell any aggregate or crushed stone from the quarry containing the mineral pyrrhotite (PEER'-eh-tyt) for use in residential concrete foundations in Connecticut.

A previous one-year voluntary agreement had been set to expire on June 30. Democratic Attorney General William Tong says he pushed for the longer agreement.

Hundreds of homes in northeastern and central Connecticut have foundations that are cracking or crumbling due to the iron sulfide reacting over the years with water and oxygen.