Poland wants China to open market further for exports

Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, left, greets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, right, for talks on intensifying political and trade relations at the Palace on Water in the Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, July 8, 2019. AP Photo

Poland's foreign minister says the country would like China to open up its market further to goods from Poland.

Jacek Czaputowicz spoke Monday following talks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on intensifying political and business ties between the two nations.

Czaputowicz said the greatest challenge was balancing off the trade exchange and increasing Poland's exports to China.

Of some $33 billion worth of Poland-China trade in 2018, Poland's exports amounted to only $2.5 billion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Poland is aspiring to be China's key partner in Europe, as Beijing is developing its business ties across the world.

Czaputowicz and Wang also spoke on developing bilateral partnerships in transport, agriculture, tourism and finance.