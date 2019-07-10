Lighting company to open Mississippi facility, hiring 20

A lighting company is opening a distribution center in the Mississippi Delta, investing $1 million and hiring 20.

Parmida LED Technologies announced Tuesday that it would open a facility in Indianola.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state will direct $400,000 in federal community development money for renovations and infrastructure. The state is loaning $1.5 million to Sunflower County to buy a building Parmida will lease. Local governments will offer an estimated $550,000 in property tax abatements over 10 years. The state also pledges $500,000 in income, franchise and sales tax breaks offered to companies locating in economically depressed areas.

Parmida says its first location beyond Paramount, California, will open in about six months and serve the central and eastern United States.

No wage figures were released.