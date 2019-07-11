APNewsBreak: Customs clarifies policy on plane ID searches

FILE - In this April 20, 2010 file photo, Delta Air Lines jets are parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will issue a new policy directive under a settlement agreement that states airline passengers are not required to consent to document checks. The settlement comes in a lawsuit filed by passengers aboard a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York’s Kennedy Airport in February 2017 who were met by CBP officers and forced to hand over identification as they deplaned. It was just a few weeks after President Donald Trump’s first travel ban. AP Photo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is clarifying that airline passengers aren't required to submit to suspicion-less document checks as a result of a settlement in a lawsuit.

The settlement documents were obtained Thursday by The Associated Press. The settlement comes in a lawsuit filed by passengers aboard a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York's Kennedy Airport in February 2017 who were met by Customs officers and were forced to hand over identification as they left the plane. It was just weeks after President Donald Trump's first travel ban.

Customs and Border Protection officers were searching for an immigrant with a deportation order. The person wasn't aboard.

The settlement must be OK'd by a judge. Customs officials will issue a policy directive clarifying ID searches while deplaning.