Alaska Gasline to cut staff as $43B LNG project proceeds
The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation plans to cut 60% of its staff while pursuing the $43 billion Alaska LNG Project.
The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday that AGDC will cut 12 employees and move forward with an eight-person technical staff.
The state-owned corporation says it will also use contract employees as needed.
President Joe Dubler says in a statement released Thursday that AGDC is "restructuring to reflect our primary focus" on completing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permitting process.
A corporation spokesman says most of the changes are expected to be complete by the end of July.
The official could not provide the projected budget savings as a result of the staff cuts.
A spokesman for Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy did not immediately respond to questions.
