Business
Shaheen to announce broad legislation to address addiction
Recovery center workers, health care providers and advocates are joining U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen as she announces what she calls sweeping legislation to address addiction.
Shaheen is holding a press conference Friday at New Futures in Concord, alongside representatives from Bi-State Primary Care Association, Harbor Homes, Spark NH and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. She'll further discuss the legislation with law enforcement, mental health professionals and others at a recovery center in Laconia later in the day.
Shaheen, a Democrat, serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. She helped negotiate a bipartisan agreement last year that resulted in $6 billion in funding to respond to the opioid crisis.
Comments