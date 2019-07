Business You can own a pool, runway and 278 acres of the Pacific Northwest on this Eatonville estate July 18, 2019 08:28 PM

This "one of a kind" Eatonville estate on 278 acres features a private airstrip, virtual wildlife sanctuary, three ponds, miles of private hiking, horse and ATV trails, and a 5,000-square-foot home. The property is currently listed at $5,900,000.