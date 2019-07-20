Opponents hit back at toll plans for new Mobile bridge

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2014, file photo, traffic crawls through the Wallace Tunnel on Interstate 10 beneath the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala. Highway officials and area leaders are proposing a $2 billion bridge to replace the tunnel and widen I-10 across Mobile Bay, but opponents say plans to charge tolls of as much as $6 each way would hurt them financially. AP Photo

Opponents are hitting back at the state's plan to charge tolls of as much as $6 each way to finance construction of a huge $2 billion bridge on Alabama's coast at Mobile.

The bridge across the Mobile River and Mobile Bay would be one of the nation's largest. State officials say tolls are needed to finance construction. About 75,000 vehicles a day now use a tunnel.

State Transportation Director John Cooper says the state can't afford to finance or pay for the entire cost of the bridge.

But opponents say the tolls would cost more than $1,000 a year for the thousands of commuters who cross the bay each day.

Construction is supposed to start next year. The tolls won't start until work is done, around 2025.