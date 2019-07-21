Alaska House fails to pass capital budget funding measure

The Alaska House of Representatives has failed to attain sufficient votes to repair the state's capital budget.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Legislature needed to reach a three-quarters supermajority to fund Senate Bill 2002.

On Saturday, the bill passed the House 27-6, but a subsequent vote of 25-8 failed to reach the 30 votes needed to approve payment of the measure.

The Office of Management and Budget and Legislative Finance Division estimate the failure of the procedural action called a "reverse sweep vote" will create $115 million in holes within the state's capital budget.

More than $900 million in federal aid may be lost because of the state's failure to provide matching funds.

It is not known whether the Legislature will fund various programs this year, including construction and college scholarships.