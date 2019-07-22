Faulty AC system spurs nursing home evacuation in heat wave

Residents of a southern New Jersey nursing home have returned to their rooms after a malfunctioning air conditioning system forced them to be evacuated for several hours during the weekend heat wave.

Officials say 183 residents of Voorhees Care and Rehabilitation were evacuated Sunday afternoon while repairs were made. Most were taken across the street to Eastern High School, while some went to other medical facilities.

Residents returned to the center around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officials say at least one patient was taken to a hospital, though it wasn't clear if that case was heat-related.

Officials said outside temperatures were reported at 99 degrees when the cooling system failed, with the heat index around 110 degrees. Some patients' relatives said temperatures inside the facility reached into the 90s.