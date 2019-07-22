New northern Nevada industrial park could produce 10K jobs

The second-largest commercial land sale in state history is expected to bring thousands of new jobs to a northern Nevada industrial park covering nearly 7 square miles (18 sq. kilometers) about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno.

A California-based real estate firm, Mark IV Capital, outlined details of the $45 million purchase along Interstate 80 in Fernley

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada estimates more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created as a result of the potential development at what will be called the Victory Logistics District.

Mark IV Capital cited location and infrastructure as reasons for its decision to acquire the property. In addition to easy railway access, it sits at a crossroad near I-80 and U.S. Highways 50 and 395.