Maryland attorney general to announce 3 indictments

Maryland's attorney general is announcing the indictments of three people for allegedly operating unlicensed assisted living facilities in the Baltimore area.

Brian Frosh has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday in Baltimore.

The attorney general's office says it began investigating a company in 2015 for alleged violations of the Patient's Bill of Rights and the Maryland False Health Claims Act. The company operated five nursing homes throughout the state.

Officials say the investigation found that the company was discharging their nursing home patients at sham unlicensed living facilities.