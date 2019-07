ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, JULY 29 - FILE - This Feb. 17, 2016 file photo shows marijuana plants at a home in Honolulu. New laws are about to hit the books in North Dakota, including one that no long makes possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana a criminal misdemeanor. Hundreds of new state laws that take effect Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, representing the work of the 2019 Legislature. AP Photo

Hundreds of new laws are about to hit the books in North Dakota.

The range from decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana to making it a crime to improperly pass off a pet as a service animal.

But the one North Dakotans might notice most is the one that allows businesses to throw their doors open on Sunday mornings.

That undoes one of the state's so-called blue laws that have been in place since statehood.