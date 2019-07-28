Mets acquire Stroman from Blue Jays for 2 pitching prospects

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) throws against the Cleveland Indians during first inning baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Nathan Denette

All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman was acquired by the Mets from the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday for a pair of top prospects, a trade that makes it likely New York will deal one of its current starters by Wednesday's deadline.

A 28-year-old right-hander who made his first All-Star team this season, Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.

Toronto received 24-year-old left-hander Anthony Kay and 18-year-old righty Simeon Woods Richardson.

As part of the deal, New York gets $1.5 million from the Blue Jays to offset much of the $2,506,452 remaining on Stroman's $7.4 million salary this year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 5-foot-7 Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big league seasons. He grew up on Long Island near Mets starter Steven Matz, about 50 miles from Citi Field.

___

AP freelance writer Ian Harrison in Toronto contributed to this report.