Miners block train tracks to protest bankrupt coal company

Former Kentucky miners who say they haven't been paid by bankrupt coal operator Blackjewel LLC are blocking train tracks as part of a protest against the company.

WYMT-TV reports more than 20 miners and their families camped on tracks near Cumberland on Monday night to try to block trains hauling coal from a mine in Cloverlick. Several were still there Tuesday morning holding signs that say "no pay, we stay." Miners allowed a train to pass Monday after police arrived, but have continued to protest.

The station reports Blackjewel's bankruptcy attorney hasn't responded to a request for comment.

A federal judge approved a bidding process last week for Blackjewel mines. The fate of mines in Kentucky and Virginia depends on the outcome.