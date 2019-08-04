Alabama daycares get licensed under new state requirement

More than 150 previously unlicensed daycares in Alabama have gotten licensed by the state in order to continue receiving childcare subsidies.

A 2018 state law required centers to get licensed by Aug. 1 to continue receiving the payments that help low and moderate-income families pay for childcare.

Alabama's Department of Human Resources said there had been 206 unlicensed daycare centers receiving the state subsidies. Of the 206 centers, 170 obtained a state license as required by the new law.

Alabama exempts faith-based daycares from the requirement to get a state license. The facilities are not necessarily affiliated with a standing church, but can get the exemption by claiming a religious affiliation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The number of exempt daycares once hovered at about 1,000 but has dropped to 587.