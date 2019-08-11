TEGNA closes $535M TV, radio deal in Ohio, Indiana

Media company TEGNA says it's closed the deal to acquire former Dispatch Broadcast Group television and radio properties in Columbus and Indianapolis.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said in a release last week that its $535 million acquisition of Columbus' WBNS-TV and WBNS-AM and WBNS-FM radio and WTHR-TV in Indianapolis that was announced in June has been completed.

The purchase marked the end of the Wolfe family media dynasty that had influenced Ohio's capital city for more than a century

The TEGNA acquisition follows the sale of The Columbus Dispatch newspaper to GateHouse Media for $47 million in 2015.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

TEGNA is one of two publicly traded companies created when Gannett Company split in 2015. The media company has 51 television stations and four radio stations in 43 markets