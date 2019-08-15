Business

Walmart powers through 2Q

The Associated Press

FILE - In this April 24, 2019, file photo a Walmart associate works at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Levittown, N.Y. Walmart Inc. reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 15.
FILE - In this April 24, 2019, file photo a Walmart associate works at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Levittown, N.Y. Walmart Inc. reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 15. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo
BENTONVILLE, Ark.

Walmart is raising its annual outlook after the world's largest retailer reported strong second-quarter results.

Stores opened at least a year rose 2.8%, its 20th consecutive quarter in the positive direction.

U.S. online sales increased 37%, driven by groceries.

Walmart Inc. on Thursday reported quarterly profit of $3.61 billion, or $1.26 per share, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. Per-share earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27. That's a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $130.38 billion.

Shares of Walmart Inc. are up 5% before the opening bell.

