Hawaii County misses deadline for cost-saving code changes

A new statewide energy code could increase the cost of home building after officials missed a deadline to enact exemptions on Hawaii Island.

West Hawaii Today reported Sunday that Hawaii County failed to meet a two-year deadline to implement changes to the International Energy Conservation Code.

Neither the county council nor the public works department initiated a new law to make changes.

The state says the updated code will reduce energy use in buildings by almost a third, saving more than $1 billion in statewide energy costs over 20 years.

The code requires double-paned windows and a completely sealed house with fully insulated walls, floors and roofs.

Opponents say closing up houses and installing drywall is unsustainable because it raises energy costs and encourages mold, fungus and insects.