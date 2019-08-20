Home Depot cuts outlook citing tariffs, lumber prices

Home Depot is cutting its sales expectations for the year because of falling lumber prices and the potential damage from tariffs.

The company now expects sales to rise 2.3%, down from earlier forecasts of 3.3%.

The home-improvement retailer on Tuesday reported a second-quarter profit of $3.48 billion, or $3.17. That's a dime better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $30.84 billion, just short of expectations.

The Home Depot Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $10.03 per share.