Germany charges Russian for violating trade embargo

Germany's federal prosecutor has charged a Russian citizen for crimes against the foreign trade law because he allegedly exported technology and chemicals to Russia that fall under an embargo.

Prosecutors in Karlsruhe said Wednesday that Vladimir D., whose full name and age were not given, exported goods worth 1.832 million euros ($2.03 million) to Russia between 2014 and 2018.

The statement said the suspect exported two hot isostatic presses, which are used in aeronautical and space technology and can also be used by the military, which is why they fall under an embargo.

D. allegedly forged documents, manipulated the products and used fake recipients in order to go around the export controls. He allegedly also delivered up to 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of decarborane chemicals to a military recipient in Russia until his arrest in December.