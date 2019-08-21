State worker fired over anti-Semitic social media posts

A state worker who also heads a local NAACP chapter has been fired from his state job over several anti-Semitic and racist social media posts.

A Labor Department spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that Jeffrey Dye was dismissed. He had been hired in February as a business representative, earning a $56,000 salary.

The Facebook posts by Dye included one that stated it was "a damn shame" and a "disgrace" that the United States sends billions of dollars in aid to Israel.

Another cited former state Schools Development Authority Lizette-Delgado, who recently stepped down over allegations of patronage. He accused her of "hiring all Latino family members and friends and excluding black people."

Dye, who is president of Passaic's NAACP chapter, didn't respond to a message seeking comment.