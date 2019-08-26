10 Things to Know for Today

President of the European Council Donald Tusk, clockwise from center front, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. President Donald Trump, President of France Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson take part in a working session with G7 leaders on the second day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'WE ARE GOING TO START TALKING VERY SERIOUSLY'

President Donald Trump says serious negotiations with China will begin after the U.S. received two "very good calls" from Beijing.

2. WHY ASIAN SHARES TUMBLED

The latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war renewed uncertainties about global economies, as well as questions over what President Donald Trump might say next.

3. WHO'S TO BLAME FOR HONG KONG PROTESTS

Lawmakers on each side of the political divide say the other side bears responsibility after violence during anti-government protests over the weekend. Protesters are demanding democratic elections and an independent inquiry into alleged police violence in breaking up demonstrations.

4. BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT'S RESPONSE TO AMAZON BLAZES DRAWS IRE

The far-right populist leader initially dismissed the hundreds of blazes and then questioned whether activist groups might have started the fires in an effort to damage the credibility of his government, which has called for looser environmental regulations in the world's largest rainforest to spur development.

5. WHY YOUNG AFGHAN WOMEN ARE VULNERABLE AND DEFIANT

As the United States and the Taliban near a deal on ending America's longest war, the women are worried about losing what they've gained over nearly two decades and are demanding a voice in high-level talks to determine their country's future.

6. TERMINALLY ILL MAN MAKES DECISION TO END HIS LIFE

The Associated Press documented Robert Fuller's decision to legally take his own life after battling throat cancer. He was one of about 1,200 people who have used Washington's Death with Dignity Act to end their lives in the decade since it became law.

7. HOW CHINA RESPONDED TO TRUMP'S LATEST THREATS IN TRADE WAR

Leaders allowed the yuan to sink to an 11-year low against the dollar after the U.S. president threatened to block American companies from doing business with the country.

8. WHO IS DUE BACK IN COURT ON SEX ASSAULT CHARGES

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing a new indictment that hasn't been made public, but prosecutors say it would open the door for an actress to testify against him. He's expected to plead not guilty.

9. COMEDIAN HOSTS CONCERT TO HONOR OHIO SHOOTING VICTIMS

Comedian Dave Chappelle held the star-studded "Gem City Shine" Sunday in Dayton's Oregon District to raise both spirits as well as money for the victims and survivors of the Aug. 4 shooting.

10. COLTS NAME NEW QUARTERBACK AFTER LUCK'S SURPRISE RETIREMENT

General manager Chris Ballard taps Jacoby Brissett who has starting experience and served as understudy to both Andrew Luck and Tom Brady, after New England drafted him in the third round in 2016.