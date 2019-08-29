Indiana board backs casino’s move to on-land Gary location

Indiana regulators have approved allowing the move of a casino from along Lake Michigan to an on-land location in Gary.

The Indiana Gaming Commission's vote on Wednesday will let Indianapolis-based Spectacle Entertainment proceed with plans for building the new Hard Rock Casino on currently vacant land along Interstate 80/94, with the aim of opening on Dec. 31, 2020.

The action sets in motion state law provisions allowing a new casino in Terre Haute. Vigo County voters will decide in a November referendum whether to let that plan go forward.

Spectacle and Full House Resorts, which owns the Rising Star Casino in southeastern Indiana, have expressed interest in building the Terre Haute casino. Gaming commission director Sara Gonso Tait says no applications have been submitted yet. The deadline is Dec. 1.