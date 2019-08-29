Alaska wildfire delays deliveries to peninsula businesses

A large wildfire burning on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula is preventing delivery trucks from reaching grocery stores and other businesses on time.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Wednesday that delays and closures on both sides of the Sterling Highway have caused some deliveries to be stalled for almost 24 hours.

The fire is focused about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Anchorage between Cooper Landing and Sterling.

Stores owners and employees say the delays have affected deliveries that include items such as bread, eggs, soft drinks, and alcohol.

The manager of a store in Homer says sales spiked after news spread of road closures that could interrupt deliveries.

Officials at Kenai Peninsula College apologized to students through social media Tuesday for the delay of a delivery truck carrying required textbooks.