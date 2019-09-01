Business
Big tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with unions
Organized labor is flexing its muscles in a pitched battle with Big Tech in California — far from the traditional union strongholds in industrial states.
And the Democrats who want to be president aren't shy about picking sides.
It's a rare case of presidential politics playing a high-profile role in a state policy dispute.
The California clash is between labor unions and tech giants such as Uber and Lyft, and it involves the very definition of work in a changing economy.
A labor-backed bill would make it harder for tech companies to classify workers as independent contractors, who aren't entitled to minimum wage or workers' compensation.
It's a debate with national implications.
And just as the nature of labor is changing, so too is the notion of the "labor vote."
