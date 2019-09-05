US productivity climbs 2.3% in second quarter

In this July 24, 2019 photo, large cranes to unload container ships are shown at PortMiami in Miami. On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Labor Department issues revised data on productivity in the second quarter. AP Photo

U.S. productivity rose at a healthy pace in the second quarter but dropped at American factories, another sign of trouble for manufacturers.

The Labor Department says overall productivity — output per hour worked — rose at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 2.3% in the April-June period after rising 3.5% from January through March. The second-quarter figure was unchanged from an initial estimate last month.

But manufacturing productivity fell 2.2% in the second quarter, the worst performance since a 4% drop in the third quarter of 2017.

Manufacturers have been hurt by President Donald Trump's trade war with China and a weakening global economy. The Institute of Supply Management reported Tuesday that its August manufacturing index signaled a contraction in factory activity for the first time in three years.