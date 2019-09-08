Georgia lawmakers again consider gambling to pay for HOPE

Georgia state lawmakers are again exploring the idea of new legalized gambling to help fund the HOPE scholarship program.

If gambling in the state is expanded, the type of activity allowed will greatly determine how much money can be raised.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that casino gambling brought in record numbers last year, but the thoroughbred horse racing industry is shrinking.

Experts say sports betting's impact would be minimal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State lawmakers are studying the potential for economic benefits with expanded gambling.

Adding horse racing or casino gambling in the state would require Georgians to approve a constitutional amendment allowing the expansion.