US retail sales rise moderately as auto-buying jumps

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, a long line of unsold Clubman sports-utility vehicles sit at a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. On Friday, Sept. 13, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for August. AP Photo

U.S. retail sales rose moderately in August, driven higher by a jump in auto buying and healthy online sales. But there were also signs that consumers have become more cautious.

The Commerce Department says retail sales increased 0.4% last month, down from a healthy 0.8% in July. Excluding autos, sales were unchanged for the first time since February.

The modest slowdown follows signs that consumer confidence, while still strong, has slipped a bit as the U.S.-China trade war has intensified. U.S. businesses have cut back on their investment and expansion plans amid the trade war's uncertainty and exports have declined. That has left consumers as a key source of growth.

Online sales continued to soar, rising 1.6%, roughly the same amount as in July, when Amazon held its Prime Day.