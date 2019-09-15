Vegas area, casinos charge ahead with electric vehicle spots

As more electric vehicles hit the streets, additional places to charge them are popping up around Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that casinos, Clark County, shopping centers and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, now offer charging stations.

Las Vegas city planners are exploring ways to make it more electric-vehicle friendly.

In July, Tesla and Caesars Entertainment partnered to open a solar-powered facility dubbed a supercharging station near the High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reports nearly 7,000 registered electric vehicles, up from 1,200 in 2015.