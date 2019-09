AP source: New York prosecutors subpoena Trump’s tax returns

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner in Baltimore. New York City prosecutors have subpoenaed President Donald Trump's tax returns, a person familiar with the matter said Monday, Sept. 16. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. AP Photo

New York City prosecutors have subpoenaed President Donald Trump's tax returns.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. sent a subpoena to the accounting firm Mazars USA seeking eight years of Trump's personal and business returns.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Vance is a Democrat. He previously subpoenaed the Trump Organization for records related to hush money paid to the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Mazars USA says in a statement that it will "fully comply with its legal obligations."

The firm says professional rules bar it from commenting on work done for clients.

A message seeking comment was left with Trump's lawyer.

The New York Times first reported the subpoena.