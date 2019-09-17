Alaska fishing town cut off as budget cuts end ferry service

A coastal Alaska fishing town will soon be cut off from vehicles with the closure of its ferry service due to state budget cuts.

Alaska's Energy Desk reported Monday that the Alaska Marine Highway System will temporarily end service to Cordova following funding cuts by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The budget cuts approved by the state Legislature are expected to end winter trips to Cordova by the ferry service beginning Friday.

There are no roads to the community about 147 miles (237 kilometers) southeast of Anchorage and the ferry typically runs a few times each week during the winter.

Officials say Cordova, Valdez and the Native village of Tatitlek in Prince William Sound are not expected to receive another ferry until May after this week.