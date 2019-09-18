Nonprofit, university make joint bid for children’s hospital

A Pennsylvania nonprofit and university have announced a joint bid for ownership of one Philadelphia's two children's hospitals.

WFMZ reports Berks County-based Tower Health has announced Wednesday it will partner with Drexel University to submit a joint bid for the acquisition of St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

The partnership looks to build Tower Health's profile in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the bid is backed by the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Independence Health Group.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The newspaper had reported that a consortium led by Jefferson Health was initially expected to submit a bid but bowed out.

The auction for the hospital was prompted by the closing of Hahnemann University Hospital after its parent company filed for bankruptcy in June.

The auction is set for Thursday.