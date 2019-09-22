Dover High School has state’s largest rooftop solar array

Dover High School is now home to the largest rooftop solar array in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the array can generate nearly a megawatt of power, enough to meet 40 percent of the school's electricity needs. Any excess is sold back to the grid to help lower the school's energy bill. That process is called net metering, and it is capped at one megawatt for large arrays. Lawmakers this week upheld Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of a bill that would have raised the cap.

Dan Weeks works for ReVision Energy, the company that built Dover High School's array. He says the limit makes it hard for such projects to be economical.