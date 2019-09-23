Authorities: 1 dead in Detroit assisted living facility fire

Authorities say one person has died following a fire at an assisted living facility in Detroit that prompted the evacuation of dozens of elderly residents.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph's Manor on the city's east side and was quickly extinguished. Detroit police Sgt. Ron Gibson told reporters at the scene that two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Gibson says that around 50 people were evacuated. Broadcasters say, however, that a woman with dementia was missing after possibly wandering away during the evacuation.

The fire was reportedly contained to one room at the assisted living facility. Residents were allowed back a few hours later. The cause of the fire is under investigation.