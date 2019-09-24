New stores to join movie theater as part of Tacoma Mall’s redevelopment

An example of a Marcus Theatres site from its Facebook page. Marcus Theatres

Two new stores are on tap to open along with a new theater next year at the Tacoma Mall.

Nordstrom Rack and Ulta Beauty will join Marcus Theatres in the redevelopment happening on the former Sears side. All three are set to be open around November-December of 2020.

“The announcement of these retailers and entertainment venue shows our continued commitment to invest in the Tacoma community and further solidifies Tacoma Mall as a premier lifestyle destination,” said Eric Sadi, chief operating officer of leasing for the mall’s owner, Simon Property Group, which also is in the process of redeveloping its Northgate Mall in Seattle.

For Tacoma, the stores and theater will be part of its new “urban village” concept, first unveiled last spring.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Demolition of the former Sears store came exactly a year later.

News of Marcus Theatres’ development came to light in July via planning documents filed with the City of Tacoma.

According to Simon’s announcement this week: “Tacoma Mall’s north side will evolve into a welcoming, pedestrian friendly environment where shoppers can enjoy a variety of dining, entertainment, and shopping options.”

“Just as we are doing at Northgate in Seattle, we will bring to Tacoma a uniquely curated mix of retailers, entertainment, and dining options.”

A new Ulta also is planned for the former Fred Meyer location in Gig Harbor. That site is set to open mid- to late 2020, according to company officials.