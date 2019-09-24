Intuit launches prosperity hub in West Virginia

The makers of TurboTax and QuickBooks are bringing 200 to 500 jobs to West Virginia.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Intuit Inc. officially launched a "prosperity hub" on Monday in Bluefield. The Mountain View, California-based information technology company produces the consumer tax preparation application, the accounting program and other products.

Brad Smith, executive chairman of Intuit's board of directors, is a West Virginia native. He and other company officials announced plans in March for the hub, which will have a customer success center for product support and an innovation lab to help entrepreneurs and small businesses with financial literacy and other skills.

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi says the initiative "is an inspiring example of how together, we can all prosper."