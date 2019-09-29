Inspector general investigating Detroit mayor over program

An inspector general's probe into whether Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave preferential treatment to a health program involves over 400,000 pages of documents.

The Free Press has sought records, including emails and financial reports, from the city's Office of Inspector General through a public records request. Detroit's law department billed the newspaper over $200,000 for documents, but still plans to fight the release.

City officials cite inspector general concerns about details being taken out of context and "misleading the public" in a Sept. 10 letter responding to the records request.

The investigation is about a maternal health program called Make Your Date which is run by a woman with close ties to Duggan.

Good government experts are criticizing the city's handling of the information request, including the high bill.