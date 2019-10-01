Ex-Atlantic Club casino sold again. (This time for real?)

Will the fourth time be the charm for Atlantic City's former Atlantic Club casino?

The Boardwalk property, which has been shuttered since Jan. 2014, has been sold to a New York firm.

TJM Properties, a Florida real estate company, says it sold the former casino to Colosseo Atlantic City, a New York investment and construction firm. The purchase price was not revealed.

TJM has been trying for years without success to sell the property — and make the deal stick. Three previous sales have fallen through.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Company president Rocco Sebastiani says he plans to run the building as an 800-room, non-gambling hotel after conducting major renovations.

The Atlantic Club formerly did business as Steve Wynn's Golden Nugget before a series of ownership changes.