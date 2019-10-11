Pierce County native and family to be featured on Sunday’s ‘Shark Tank’ episode

SHARE COPY LINK

Exposure is about to go prime-time for the family business of a Pierce County native.

Gabe and Jessica Miller, whose business startup, Squid Socks, launched nearly five years ago, will be featured this weekend on ABC network’s “Shark Tank.”

The show will air 9 p.m. Oct. 13 on KOMO-TV.

Gabe Miller is a Franklin Pierce High School alum who now resides with his wife and two children in Everett. Miller grew up mowing lawns in his neighborhood for his college fund and worked as part of the clean-up crew at Cheney Stadium. He eventually pursued a degree in aerospace engineering and, following his father’s footsteps, took on a career path at Boeing.

He also took on side gigs with a tech startup and owning-managing real estate rentals but “was delighted to put his real estate portfolio growth on hold indefinitely to focus on his two start-ups: his family and Squid Socks,” he wrote as part of a biographical profile he provided to The News Tribune.

His wife, Jessica, co-founded Squid Socks. She hails from Issaquah and graduated from Washington State University with a B.A. in communications and emphasis on marketing. She has worked in retail and customer service, been involved in different start-ups and most recently worked as a business operations manager.

The couple’s two children, Casen, 3, and Claire, 2, have become models for their product — nonslip socks for newborns, babies and toddlers. The family started their odyssey to land an appearance on the show earlier this year at a “Shark Tank” open audition at the Tacoma Dome.

“There was a giant line, hundreds of people,” recalled Gabe Miller. “They go to all these cities, so in getting on the show, you are like one of thousands and thousands of entrants who try out.”

Jessica Miller told The News Tribune that the appearance on the actual show was “surreal.”

The filming took place on their daughter’s second birthday. While they can’t reveal the outcome ahead of the show, they had plenty to say about the experience.

“It still feels like a dream,” she said. “You watch this show on TV, and after everything, I still can’t believe we did it. It never really feels real.”

For more information about Squid Socks, go to squidsocks.ink