City asks Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider local hiring laws

Cleveland has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider its decision invalidating the city's local hiring law for construction projects.

Cleveland.com reports the city filed its motion Friday and the state filed an objection Monday.

The court in a 4-3 decision in September said the Legislature has authority to enact laws invalidating Cleveland's ordinance. That ordinance required construction companies with public contracts over $100,000 to provide Cleveland residents with at least 20% of the work hours on a project or face penalties.

The city argued the court didn't analyze the home rule section of the Ohio Constitution providing local governments with self-governing rights.

Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers responded that Cleveland's argument is flawed because the Constitution gives the Legislature power to pass laws governing employment and employees' general welfare.