UAW-GM strike proving costly to more than workers, automaker

Tina Wheeler, manager of Dan and Vi's pizza poses for a photo, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Detroit. Dan and Vi’s pizza deli, one of the few eateries near the Detroit-Hamtramck General Motors plant, says sales have been down, though Wednesday’s noontime crowd snaked around the small shop nearly to the door. “We’re definitely noticing a difference in sales, but we’re gonna be OK,” said manager Tina Wheeler. “We’ve been in the neighborhood 56 years. We’re not going anywhere.” AP Photo

Financial costs of the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors are proving worrisome to more than the automaker and its workers manning picket lines.

Michigan's Treasury Department says that with all GM employees in Michigan on strike, state withholding taxes are anticipated to be down by $1.5 million to $2 million each week.

Spokesman Ron Leix says the total withholding decline would be estimated to increase to $3.5 million to $4.6 million per week if the strike continues and employees are not compensated.

Merchants who depend on autoworkers and their paychecks also are feeling the pain.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Detroit gas station employee Zack Bazzi says workers from the nearby GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant have not been coming in since the strike began about a month ago.