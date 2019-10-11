EU Council chief calls on Turkey to stop drilling off Cyprus

Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, right, talks with European Council President Donald Tusk as he arrives for a meeting at the presidential palace in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Tusk is in Cyprus for one-day visit. AP Photo

The president of the European Council has called on Turkey to stop illegal drilling off the coast of Cyprus, saying it's harming efforts to reunify the ethnically split island nation and undermines good relations with the EU.

Donald Tusk said Friday that his presence in the Cypriot capital is a demonstration of the European Union's "full solidarity" with Cyprus.

He said EU leaders have already "strongly condemned" Turkey's drilling inside waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights and that the EU "stands united" with the country in light of Turkey's latest actions.

Last week, Turkey stepped up its actions by dispatching a warship-escorted drill ship in waters where the Cypriot government licensed Italian energy company Eni and partner Total of France to conduct an oil and gas search.