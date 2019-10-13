Penney’s is hiring for holidays, with vacation prizes to entice applicants

SHARE COPY LINK

JC Penney will have its national hiring event Oct. 15 and is offering applicants the chance to win vacations and other prizes.

The retailer is hiring more than 300 for seasonal positions in the Puget Sound area for store jobs and its Sephora counters.

The event, 2-8 p.m., includes in-person interviews with on-the-spot offers to qualifying individuals. You can apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks before the event.

“Prize packages” will go to 16 randomly drawn winners. The prizes include trips to San Antonio, San Francisco, Washington D.C. or a “choose your Marriott escape.” The prizes include paid lodging, airfare and entertainment. Other prizes include a home entertainment bundle, Apple laptop bundle and kitchen appliance makeover, according to a company release.

All associates who work through through December 2019 are eligible to win. More information is available online at its company blog.