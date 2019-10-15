UK labor market weakening amid Brexit uncertainty

Official figures suggest that the U.K. labor market is weakening amid all the Brexit uncertainty.

The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that the number of people in work dropped by 56,000 in the three months to August from the previous three-month period to 32.69 million. That's the biggest decline since the spring of 2015.

The number of people unemployed also rose by 22,000 during the period 1.31 million, lifting the jobless rate to 3.9% from 3.8%.

Earnings growth, including bonuses, also slowed to 3.8% in the three months to August from the year before, down from the 3.9% rate recorded in July.

Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the Brexit-related slump in corporate confidence has finally "taken its toll on the labor market."